WATCH: Amusement ride turns HORRIFIC as machine malfunctions MID-AIR!

In a horrific accident, one person was killed and seven others were left severely injured when an amusement park ride, reportedly called the Fire Ball, malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair. The jaw-dropping moment was captured by a bystander that shows the dangerous ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in air, when it crashes into the base of the structure, and part of the ride flies off.

The horrific footage shows people falling off and hitting the ground, amid screams.

A company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair this year described the Fire Ball as an “aggressive thrill” ride, an AP report mentioned.

The video clip is going viral on Twitter and has been shared by scores of people, expressing their horror and grief.

Following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

