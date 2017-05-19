WATCH: The ecstatic moment a teenage Mark Zuckerberg finds out he got into Harvard

His father shot the video and can be heard rejoicing the acceptance letter. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook) His father shot the video and can be heard rejoicing the acceptance letter. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook)

How was Facebook created is not a big secret and the journey of a Harvard dropout creating the biggest social media platform has been quite inspirational. But before all this panned out, an ecstatic teenager was way too happy to get into the Ivy League college. Yes, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video, when he found out that he got into Harvard. The joyous moment was captured by his father Edward Zuckerberg, who couldn’t have been any more proud.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard. Next week I’m going back for commencement to get my degree.” The video has now gone viral with 3.5 million views in less than 15 hours since it was uploaded.

Zuckerberg shared the throwback video that was captured about 15 years ago. Zuckerberg, who enrolled in Harvard College in 2002, dropped out after two years without completing his degree. The young entrepreneur, however, is about to receive an honourary degree at Harvard on May 25. The 33-year-old will return to his one-time alma mater this summer to deliver the commencement address at the convocation ceremony.

Replying to a follower in a comment, he wrote how his mother had predicted he would leave college. “Before I went to college, my mom bet me I’d drop out and my younger sister bet me she’d finish college before me. I bet them I’d get a degree. Now I suppose the cycle is complete.”

Earlier in March, Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, also a drop-out from Harvard, got together for a promotional video for the college.

Mark: They know we didn’t actually graduate, right?

Bill: Oh, that is the best part! They actually give you a degree!#Harvard17 pic.twitter.com/tpeC8lekXP — Harvard University (@Harvard) March 7, 2017

