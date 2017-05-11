WATCH: Parents recreate the iconic Ross-Monica ‘routine’ from F.R.I.E.N.D.S at their son’s wedding

The couple nailed ‘The Routine’. (Source: Friends DIE HARD/ Facebook) The couple nailed ‘The Routine’. (Source: Friends DIE HARD/ Facebook)

For those of us who have watched the television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S remember the amazing chemistry between the characters. All of them stood out and it would be endless debate if we were to choose a favourite. Even though choosing a particular character can be tough, the famous ‘dance routine’ scene where the brother-sister duo, Ross and Monica Geller, dance as if no one was watching, remains close to our hearts. The scene perfectly depicted their personalities — the sheer competitive spirit of Monica and the goofiness of Ross — and most of us have watched it on loop.

Taking the enduring appeal of the scene a bit further, a couple at their son’s wedding recreated the exact scene. After giving a brief introduction, the couple replicated the scene among loud cheering from the guests. The video was posted on Facebook by the page Friends DIE HARD, and is extremely adorable.

Do not believe us? Watch the video.

You can also watch the original video to see how accurate they were.

