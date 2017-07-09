WATCH: The ‘Brown Girl’ is back with her powerful poetry, this time fighting everything that ‘fair and lovely’

Her powerful poetry is going viral on Facebook with more than 1.5 million views in just one day since it was uploaded. (Source: UnErase Poetry/ Facebook) Her powerful poetry is going viral on Facebook with more than 1.5 million views in just one day since it was uploaded. (Source: UnErase Poetry/ Facebook)

A few months ago, actor Abhay Deol reignited the debate around the racist campaigns by fairness creams, calling out B-town celebrities who endorse them. Lashing out at the brands for their campaign based on skin colour, he demanded an apology. His series of posts hitting out at big names – from Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone – was lauded by the Netizens and it brought back focus on how the concept of ‘fair and lovely’ is deeply rooted in our society.

It’s not just about advertisements, but it’s the regressive thought that has troubled every dark skinned person in our country. After all, who will marry – or even love – the dark girl?

The so-called beauty standards that think only ‘fair’ and ‘skinny’ is beautiful. And if you think the colour and shape of one’s body affects only girls you are wrong. Aranya Johar is back with her powerful poetry from her Brown Girl’s diary as part of a video sponsored by a matrimonial site, and this time she talks about beauty and the prejudices and preference we have towards those with light-coloured skin, and toned figure.

The video is going viral on Facebook, with more than 1.5 million views in just one day.

Beauty standards affect both men and women, both are a victim of the biases and it’s high time we should shun these and embrace the beauty within.

Watch the video here

