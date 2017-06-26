WATCH: Thai woman uses Jal Neti Kriya to clear little girl’s nose blockage; video goes viral

This woman use Jal Neti Kriya to clear the young girl’s nose blockage. (Source: Social Pinoy/YouTube) This woman use Jal Neti Kriya to clear the young girl’s nose blockage. (Source: Social Pinoy/YouTube)

Days after the world celebrated International Day of Yoga on June 21, a video of woman doing Neti Kriya on a toddler in Thailand is going viral. Though the video is a bit old, it has suddenly picked up pace online, and is being widely shared. In the video, a woman holds a young girl, while injecting water into her nostril to clear her cold. Each time she inserts a jet of water using a syringe into young Emilie’s right nostril, we can see how little by little the mucus starts coming out from the other.

She does this several times, till the water comes out clear.

Watch the video here:



Although the neti kriya in the video looks very simple, it’s not an easy thing to do and one should not attempt it without proper training. For the uninitiated, Jal Neti Kriya, which is what is happening in the video, is used as a preventive step for sinus and cold. It is also a way to treat hay even, pollen allergies and nose blockages during cold, like in this case.

