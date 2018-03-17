WATCH: The terrifying moment when a BULL tossed a WOMAN into air in Gujarat

The bizarre incident, that took place in Bharuch, Gujarat, will leave you shocked. (Source: YouTube) The bizarre incident, that took place in Bharuch, Gujarat, will leave you shocked. (Source: YouTube)

In a shocking footage captured on camera, an angry bull was seen attacking a woman on the streets of Gujarat. The footage, caught on a surveillance camera, captured a black bull walking down a busy street. Out of the blue, it suddenly charged towards a lady and tossed it into the air. The tragic accident left everyone in a frenzy and passersby rushed to help the poor victim.

What exactly triggered the incident is not clear from the small clip. However, the footage has been widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. According to reports, the tragic incident took place in Bharuch on March 13, when the bovine threw the unsuspecting woman in a yellow saree few meters away. Luckily, the woman was rushed to a hospital by the locals and suffered some injuries.

[Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing footage, viewer discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

