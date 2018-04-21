VIDEO: 19-year-old teenager marries 72-year-old woman; is younger than her grandson

Did the 34-year age gap between Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar amaze you? This couple has a gap of 53 years! (Source: Barcroft TV/YouTube) Did the 34-year age gap between Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar amaze you? This couple has a gap of 53 years! (Source: Barcroft TV/YouTube)

While people are still wrapping their heads around the 34-year age gap between Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, a 19-year-old man has found love in a 72-year old lady. Breaking the common notions around age, Almeda Errell, who hails from Maryville, Tennessee, fell in love with a teenager Gary Hardwick when they met at a pizza restaurant during a birthday party according to a Daily Mail report. Two weeks after knowing each other, Hardwick popped the question and from then onwards, the two have never looked back. Married for almost two years, the couple is aware that their relationship is not accepted by many – including the members of their family.

While Errell’s son has not spoken to her since the time she got involved with Hardwick, her grandchild — Aaron and Indiana Elliott — too are finding the relationship difficult to accept, as Aaron himself is three years elder to his step-grandfather a Metro UK report stated. Despite the massive age gap of the duo, they have common interests. A video of the couple has been doing rounds on social media. With over 10 lakh views, the clip shows the two talking about their love story and how they plan to pull it along.

Watch the video here:

