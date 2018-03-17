WATCH: Taxi driver drives through highway with open trunk as wife sits holding table

Many on social media joked he was trying to getting “rid of his wife”. Many on social media joked he was trying to getting “rid of his wife”.

In India, we have seen commuters often riding atop trains and buses. But have you ever seen someone taking a ride sitting in the trunk aka dicky of a taxi? Well, not unless it’s some Bollywood thriller movie. However, this scene only with an interesting twist was seen by many on a busy Chinese street earlier this week. The cab made heads turn as it went cruising down a highway in Nanchang, Jiangxi province while a woman kept sitting inside holding a table! The bizarre scene was recorded by passersby and it quickly went viral on Chinese social media platform.

However, the footage is not the thing that left everyone stunned. The story behind the scene left everyone baffled including the cops. Yes, after receiving some complaints, the police stopped the taxi and took the duo back to the station. Upon enquiry, the officer was shocked to hear the woman was actually the driver’s wife, Shanghaiist reported.

Watch the video here:

Explaining the whacky situation, the driver said that he was trying to save money and didn’t want to rent a vehicle to transport the table to his daughter’s new home. And since the table was too big to fit in and they didn’t have any rope on hand at the time, this seemed like the best option.

However, putting his wife’s life in danger by making her travel in an open trunk, many on social media ended by cracking mean jokes. The cops, on the other hand, fined him 150 yuan (approx Rs 1500) and deducted 2 points from his driver’s license.

