WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s expression when she meets her four namesakes is priceless!

Sushmita Sen, one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood and the winner of 1994 Miss Universe pageant, was recently in Manila, the Philippines, to judge 2017’s Miss Universe pageant. While there, she also got the surprise of her life. Turns out, the year that Sen won the prestigious pageant, many parents named their daughters after her, and four such girls, now all of 23 years of age, decided to pay her a surprise visit during a show!

A video shows Sen interacting with Jessica Soho for her show — Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (One At Heart, Jessica Soho). Soon enough, Sen was introduced to some beautiful women who were her namesake. And reportedly, they are only four among the many who were named after her when they were born in 1994. Evidently, the beauty was caught unawares, because she couldn’t contain her excitement, especially when she got to know that one of them was named Sushmita Sen, no less! Another woman was called Sushmita Dayanara Busa — her name a compound of both Sen’s and Dayanara Torres Delgado, who was Miss Universe 1993.

Excited to meet her namesakes, just like most of us are, Sen went on to explain them the meaning of Sushmita. She told them that it means a beautiful smile and that they all have it. Fast forward to 8.12 of the video to see the women introduce themselves and go on to answer the question that Sen did in 1994 — “What is the essence of being a woman?” Also, don’t miss her priceless expression at 9.40 when she gets to know about them!

Watch the video here.

