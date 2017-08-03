WATCH: Superwoman Lilly Singh’s observation of Indian parents and dating is SPOT ON

So you thought it would be easy to tell Indian parents about your boyfriend without bringing up marriage in the same sentence? (Source: Superwoman/YouTube) So you thought it would be easy to tell Indian parents about your boyfriend without bringing up marriage in the same sentence? (Source: Superwoman/YouTube)

If you are an Indian in your early 20s, you’d probably have a lot to connect with Superwoman Lilly Singh’s latest video. The YouTube star has taken a dig on Indian parents’ understanding of the concept of ‘dating’ and their reactions to their children’s love lives.

Result? A spot-on parody of how parents jump the gun to marriage, if you tell them you like someone.

And if you break up with him, then how no other guy you meet will be taken seriously by your parents, thereafter. And then the usual rhetoric of ‘What will be Sharma ji say if he comes to know?’ is thrown in your face. Or as she says, “every person who doesn’t matter” like the sixth cousin and even the family dentist, would be judging you for dating somebody without being engaged.

Watch the video here.

