WATCH: Superwoman Lilly Singh talks about the clichéd things ‘white people’ say to her

Have you ever had such experiences in the West? (Source: Superwoman/YouTube) Have you ever had such experiences in the West? (Source: Superwoman/YouTube)

Have you ever faced racism? That’s one of the first questions people ask whenever they meet an Indian settled in the West, and Superwoman Lilly Singh is no exception. The YouTuber has been asked this question quite often, and although her answer is no, there are a lot of other annoying things that people say to her abroad. It may or may not be offensive, but the clichéd perception of Indians overseas does get to the nerves, doesn’t it?

Well, to tackle the trouble, she has suggested some cool comebacks for them. “I have a life full of wonderful white people and they say the most hilarious things to me. To show them why I laugh at their remarks, I’ve turned the tables. Here’s what it would sound like if a brown person spoke to white people in the same manner,” the caption of the video reads. The 5.17-minute clip has garnered more than 2,800,000 views so far.

Watch the video here.

Amusing, right?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd