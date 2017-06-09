WATCH: Superwoman Lilly Singh fires back at racist trolls with Geography lessons

“If you’re gonna be racist, at least do it right.” (Source: Superwoman/YouTube) “If you’re gonna be racist, at least do it right.” (Source: Superwoman/YouTube)

If anyone thought they could hurl racial abuses at Superman aka Lilly Singh and get away with it, they definitely don’t know her. The YouTube sensation knows how to give it back in style, and that’s what she did when a string of racially abuses were hurled at her online. Stressing on how important it is to “make education great again”, she imparted some necessary Geography lessons to the trolls to put some sense into their minds and indirectly aimed it at US President Donald Trump too.

In a sassy 4.40-minute video, Singh read out a comment that said, “Go bak to ur country, you terrorist paki afghan indian muslim slut #MakeAmericGreatAgain!” To make them remember the lessons that they had missed out on, she said, “If you’re gonna be racist, at least do it right,” and added that a trip around the world is a must for trolls to know that “India, Pakistan and Afghanistan are actually three separate countries.”

