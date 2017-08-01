WATCH: Super-cute kid fist-bumps everyone on flight! That’s how you make friends

‘He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!’ (Source: mamaj1822/Instagram) ‘He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!’ (Source: mamaj1822/Instagram)

With this year not being too great when it comes to videos being shot on flights, this one comes as a welcome and adorable change. A video of a two-year-old fist-bumping everyone he crosses on a flight has gone viral, and we absolutely love it. His mother Alya Jakubowicz shot the video as the kid, Guy, walked across the aisle of their Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City to Chicago, greeting everyone he passed.

She posted it on Instagram, with the caption, “My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”

No points for guessing that the kid not only won hearts on the flight but across the Internet as well.

Watch the video here.

