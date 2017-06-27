WATCH: Swimmer dangerously stranded on a boulder just ahead of a waterfall; thrilling rescue operation follows

A swimmer was stranded atop a boulder in the US, with swift flowing water around him – just ahead of a waterfall! (Source: CHP – Valley Division/Youtube) A swimmer was stranded atop a boulder in the US, with swift flowing water around him – just ahead of a waterfall! (Source: CHP – Valley Division/Youtube)

The Emerald Pools in California is famous for its picturesque beauty and waterfalls, which is why a lot of people go for hiking there. Though it attracts a lot of tourists, it is also very dangerous as news of casualties are often reported from there. Something similar was noticed in a recent video, where a man was left stranded, sitting on a boulder in the middle of the river just before the waterfall.

On July 24, at around 12.30pm, California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 (H-24) received a call for assistance from Cal Fire Dispatch Center in Grass Valley, regarding a man who was swept down river from Emerald Pools by the swift moving water. No doubt a dangerous and precarious position to be in, the rescue team was up to the task. After a lot of maneuvering of the rescue chopper, the stranded swimmer was finally rescued.

Watch the harrowing video here.

