Watch: Workers break stones placed on Paris street to let migrants sleep there

“Love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite” – Nelson Mandela (Source: AJ+/Facebook) “Love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite” – Nelson Mandela (Source: AJ+/Facebook)

Divisiveness, no matter how heavily promoted, can’t outweigh the benign force of unity. Although the status-quo looks murkier than ever with the Trump administration playing the factional card and creating ruptures among different communities across the world, small acts of kindness have always found their way into prominence.

One such moving act gushes its way out from Paris. In a Facebook video posted by AJ+ and one that has garnered a grand response, stone carvers from all across France are seen breaking the rocks that were placed on a street of Northern Paris by the municipality body to prevent migrants from sleeping there. The video that speaks volumes on fellow-feeling and compassion also shows the stone carvers inscribing beautiful messages on the rocks for the migrants.

Well, at a time when the world is laden with negativities and bigotry, such acts of altruism surely lift our spirits up.

