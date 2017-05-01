WATCH: Comedian who’d accused Kapil Sharma Show of plagiarism, does new stand-up act on controversy

The comedian, in the video narrated how he was mercilessly attacked by Kapil Sharma fans. (Source: Stand Up Comedian Abijit Ganguly/ YouTube) The comedian, in the video narrated how he was mercilessly attacked by Kapil Sharma fans. (Source: Stand Up Comedian Abijit Ganguly/ YouTube)

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons of late. After the much publicised fallout between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the show was dragged into another controversy when a stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly accused Kiku Sharda of plagiarising his joke. Ganguly, in his viral Facebook post, had revealed in detail how Sharda had completely lifted one of his jokes on the 100th episode of the show that aired on April 23.

Ganguly did receive a lot of support from people, but he also found himself at the receiving end of brutal criticism from Kapil Sharma fans. Recently the stand-up comedian posted a new video titled ‘Sleepless Nights with Kapil’, where he shares the way he was relentlessly attacked by Sharma’s fans, and how they refused to see any logic in Ganguly’s accusations of plagiarism. Doing what comedians do best, Ganguly uses humour to tackle and address the issue – though, there is a bit of adult content and unparliamentary language. So viewer discretion is advised.

Needless to say, this approach won several hearts.

