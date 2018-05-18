Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
WATCH: Spider-Man hangs upside down on a train; don’t try this at home (or, on the subway)!

A video of the Spider-Man cosplayer was shared on Twitter and it took no time for it to go viral. People were quite amazed by the cosplayer and commented on the cosplayer being completely in character.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 10:35:42 pm
spiderman fan, spiderman hangs in the metro, spiderman fan viral video, marvel fan spiderman, spiderman jokes, spiderman memes, indian express, indian express news This guy wearing a spider-man suit sure turned many heads along the way. (Source: ashhauck/Twitter)
It isn’t every day that one comes across superheroes — not in the virtual space, but in the “real” world. However, it turned out to be a special day for the commuters of Boston’s green line when they spotted a ‘Spider-Man’ hanging upside down during the commute. A video of the Spider-Man cosplayer was shared on Twitter and it took no time for it to go viral.

Captioned, “Just another day on the #MBTA,” the video was shared by Ashley Armstrong and had over one thousand retweets two thousand likes at the time of writing. People were quite amazed by the cosplayer and some even wished they could try the stunt themselves.

Watch the video here:

No sooner did it surface on social media, people went all out to see their favourite superhero hanging upside down. While one user posted, “Wow, @Marvel’s #SpiderMan fans are…amazing! Bonus points for being on-brand and in-character. Don’t try this at home (or on the subway), kids!” another tweeted: “Nothing to see here just Spiderman hanging out!”

What would you do if you spotted a superhero on the subway? Tell us in the comments section below.

