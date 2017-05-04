WATCH: Are giraffes gentle? This epic fight between two males will prove you wrong

The two were fighting it out to win over a female giraffe nearby. (Source: Barcroft Animals/YouTube) The two were fighting it out to win over a female giraffe nearby. (Source: Barcroft Animals/YouTube)

When it comes wild animals, it is believed that there’s none as gentle and calm as a giraffe. The mighty, tall animal is anything but ferocious, right? Well, even we thought so until we came across this mind-boggling video. The video captured in the wilds of South Africa shows two huge male giraffes fighting it out. And, in case you are wondering what their strengths are — as they lack horns and nails — it’s none other than their large neck!

Yes, the unusual sight was noticed by co-owners of Wild-Life Tours, Steven Mecinski and Britt van Meegen when they were hosting a safari in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, South Africa. The duo said the two handsome bulls literally engaged in a “neck to neck to battle for the affection of a nearby female.”

Male giraffes use their necks as a weapon during battles and contests to prove their dominance. They also use it to win the right to mate with females giraffes known as cows.

Talking to the Daily Mail UK, van Meegen said, “Just as the camera was turned on, the giraffes started hitting each other with their necks – in real life, you can hear the impact up to 100 metres away too.”

Everything is fair in love and war! And clearly, even gentle souls like giraffes don’t shy away from a feud when it comes to the matters of the heart!

