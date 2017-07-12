WATCH: Sonu Nigam sings Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ in Kumar Sanu style and you can’t miss it!

He posted the video on hid Facebook page despite his son’s wishes. He posted the video on hid Facebook page despite his son’s wishes.

While Dhinchak Pooja fans are disappointed that the YouTube star’s videos had been taken down after someone named ‘Kathappa Singh’ claimed copyright and reported the videos to YouTube, there are others who are doing covers to make up for it.

You may love or hate Pooja’s unique singing talent and lyrics but you cannot ignore it. It seems Pooja had another great fan who had been listening to her songs all this while. And it’s none other than Sonu Nigam. Yes, the singer recently shared a video in which he covers Pooja’s hit song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ a la Kumar Sanu style.

“Despite Nevaan against the idea, I just can’t resist sharing this. :D this has been going through my head the entire night in Calgary. I have to express it out now that I’m in London. :D Giving a little tune to Dilon ka shooter…. Kumar Sanu da style.. 😂😂😂😂😂,” he wrote while sharing the funny video on Facebook. Clearly, his son Nevaan is not happy, but thanks for adding some sur to this Dhinchak song.

