WATCH: Son fires toy gun at his mother, but her reaction is priceless

It has barely been a week since Mother’s Day and some placards, reading the same, are still hanging on some walls. Different children celebrated Mother’s Day in different ways. While some took their mothers out, others pampered them with gifts. But certainly there are a few who do not like to do what others do. In a video that was recently uploaded on YouTube on May 14, 2017 one can see a boy playing a sort of a prank at his mother, and shooting a nerf gun at her. As luck would have it, the dart ended up in the mother’s mouth and both the mother and the son erupted into laughter. People are loving the amazing reaction of the mother, who rather being offended, was visibly amused. People are loving the video, and not surprisingly some feel the mother’s reaction is the best part of the video. We agree.

Watch the video here.

