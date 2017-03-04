WATCH: Soldiers climbing a building on a stick is the quirkiest thing you’ll see on the Internet today

Trending News

Posted on Facebook my Survival Gear, the clip that has drawn both astonishment and commendation, shows two soldiers pulling off this uphill task, one at a time, like a walk in the park.

And you thought you watched it all in Hollywood movies, right?

While many armies shell out millions of dollars to come up with the right combat operations, a few just take the quirky route and save the cash. In a strikingly unconventional video on a military operation, soldiers are seen climbing a tall building on a solid structure which either is a bamboo or a narrow plank of wood. Posted on Facebook my Survival Gear, the clip that has drawn both astonishment and commendation, shows two soldiers pulling this off, one at a time, like a walk in the park.

If you think you’ve seen all the stunts you need to know in the Hollywood movies, you are in for some real surprise, for this off-the-wall way of breaking into one’s enemy’s defence will leave you in awe.

