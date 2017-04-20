WATCH: Sofia Ashraf’s hilarious jibe on society’s expectations from women is just on point

Ladies, maybe you could go easy on yourselves and know that you are beautiful, no matter what? (Source: Blush/YouTube) Ladies, maybe you could go easy on yourselves and know that you are beautiful, no matter what? (Source: Blush/YouTube)

Sisterhood of the world, listen up! You might have aced the presentation at the office, have the coolest tattoos among your friends or have even won a lottery — but until you “can do sexy”, you are probably still going to face quite a bit of problems. Sofia Ashraf, activist and rapper, known best for her ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’ rap against Hindustan Unilever, has declared in her latest video that “I can’t do sexy”, quite possibly voicing the thoughts of a lot of women. From being body shamed for sporting short hair, being thin or ‘not feminine’ enough, there definitely seems a bunch of complaints that the society seems to have with a lot of women — regardless of how successful they are in their lives. While Ashraf croons how she really can’t do sexy, she also manages to declare how absolutely proud she is of that fact.

Ladies, maybe you could go easy on yourselves and know that you are beautiful, no matter what?

Watch the video here.

