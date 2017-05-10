WATCH: At Snoop Dogg’s concert, music lovers saw this woman more than they heard the rapper; can you guess why?

This woman totally stole the show! (Source: The Good Life Radio Show/Facebook) This woman totally stole the show! (Source: The Good Life Radio Show/Facebook)

Can we communicate music through hand gestures? Well, a woman did exactly that and stole all the attention from American rapper Snoop Dogg — that too, while he performing live at his concert. Unbelievable, isn’t it? But, it is true. Well, she turned out to be a sign language interpreter. Holly Maniatty, the American woman interprets music into sign language for a living.

In a video, her actions have more prominence than the rapper’s words and people couldn’t take their eyes off her. The 1-minute long clip posted by The Good Life Radio Show on Facebook has garnered over ten million views at the time of writing and the views are still pacing ahead. “I didn’t know which one to watch @snoopdogg or the #interpreter,” the caption reads. Many Facebook users also couldn’t stop themselves from showering compliments on her.

Watch the video here.

But that’s not all, people had amazing reactions to it too. Read some of the best comments below:

Incredible!

