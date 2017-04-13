WATCH: Man jumps out of skin as snake tries to bite his butt

Did you spot the snake? (Source: ViralHog/YouTube) Did you spot the snake? (Source: ViralHog/YouTube)

How would you react if a snake slithered in and stuck on your skin? Well, a Thai man sums up the reaction for most of us in a hilarious video that was circulated on the Internet.

In an incident that unfolded in Thailand, a man was strolling near the door of an Internet café. Suddenly, a snake slithered inside and stuck to his butt while trying to bite him. Trembling in fear, the man jumped out of his skin and plunged onto another person in the café while trying to escape the snake.

While it is tragic, the way he reacts and sends the snake flying in the air will make you go ROFL-ing. And, as soon as the others realise what just happened, they all leave their computer screens and run away. A girl present in the cafe quickly exits the door, while the others huddle together in a corner.

To save their lives, the men got on top of chairs while the snake wriggled in a corner under the computer tables. The video was posted on YouTube and it has already garnered more than 6 lakh views.

