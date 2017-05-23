WATCH: Snake mercilessly kills crocodile after 5-hour long battle

The snake, possibly a python, completely devoured the crocodile. (Source: Barcroft TV) The snake, possibly a python, completely devoured the crocodile. (Source: Barcroft TV)

Animal kingdom is all about power. What makes an animal superior to other is their indomitable strength and their ability to defeat and kill another animal. This is precisely how the hierarchy has been established, and this is also why lion is hailed as the king of the jungle. Only the strongest and the fiercest survives. A video doing rounds on social media only goes on to establish this. In the video one can see a snake and a crocodile indulging in a long, gruesome fight in the Australian Outback. Each tries to overpower the other as the snake, possibly a python, curls itself on the crocodile and after a five-hour battle the snake finally emerges victorious.

Watch the video here.

