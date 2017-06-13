WATCH: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, then slides back with its prey!

The video was shot by a family at whose home the incident took place. (Source: Simple Girl/ Facebook) The video was shot by a family at whose home the incident took place. (Source: Simple Girl/ Facebook)

Internet is an amalgam of bizarre and creepy things. Now, one such spine-chilling video is going viral that shows a snake coming out of an air-conditioner to much upon its prey — a rat! Yes, the creepy video shows a snake suspended from the AC, with its body still inside the electronic product and slowly, sliding back in with its food in the mouth.

The shocking video has left people across the world baffled and many have been asking how did the serpent find refuge inside an AC in a home! The video has garnered around 50 million views and over 35,000 reactions, at the time of writing.

Well, certainly home is not a place to be safe from snake anymore. Only recently at a village in Telangana, a cobra took shelter inside a fridge. Surely, the heat is too much to bear.

