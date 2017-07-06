WATCH: Smriti Irani posts a video of her enjoying paragliding, but it’s the caption that’s winning points

(Source: smritiiraniofficial/ Instagram) (Source: smritiiraniofficial/ Instagram)

These days with the help of social media we can get an insight into the lives of celebrities, politicians and eminent personalities. Recently, Union Textile Minister shared a video of herself paragliding on her Instagram account projecting a different side of her. While the video is just like anyone trying the adventure for the first time, what grabs our attention is the hilarious caption.

Posting a video, the former television actor wrote, “#tbt Take off from the paragliding capital of India Bir Billing… And then there might be some who wud be wondering “Did she have to land!!!!”😝😂😂” Surely, her Instagram game is spot on.

But this is not the first time she made a ‘fat joke’ on herself, celebrating just the way she is. During the International Yoga Day, the minister posted a photo of herself doing Yoga and wrote, “Who said fat can’t be flexible?”

Both the post delighted her followers on the photo-sharing platform and many praised her sense of humour and ability to laugh at oneself.

During her tenure as the HRD minister, Irani visited Himachal Pradesh in 2015, where she was spotted enjoying paragliding at Bir Billing in Kangra.

Watch video here

And if you think her coolness ends here, then she even recently took a dig at ever popular TV series Game of Thrones. Here’s what she wrote while posting a photo of Jon Snow.

Here’s her Yoga Day post:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd