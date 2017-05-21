WATCH: Skateboarder proposes to his girlfriend in the most adorable way possible

Alec Beck,a professional skateboarder, pulled off an extremely trick while proposing to his girlfriend. (Source: Tony Hawk/ Instagram) Alec Beck,a professional skateboarder, pulled off an extremely trick while proposing to his girlfriend. (Source: Tony Hawk/ Instagram)

No matter how big a cynic you are, you ought to agree that wedding proposals are supposed to be dreamy, nice and magical. And if you are a romantic then you can draw all the inspiration you want from this cute wedding proposal that this skateboarder pulled off.

Alec Beck, a professional skateboarder, proposed to his girlfriend in the most adorable way possible. At the Vans Skate Park in California, while his girlfriend, Amelia Brodka, was giving an interview, Beck skated his way through, and finally got down on his knees to propose to her. It took some time for Brodka to understand what happened, and then she broke into a wide grin. The video was posted on Instagram by Tony Hawker with the caption, “You’ve seen clever wedding proposals, but you’ve probably never seen a kneeslide-engagement before.” We agree.

Check out the video here.

