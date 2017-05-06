WATCH: Singers Roop Kumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod try to cheer up Eman Ahmad; but does she smile?

Eman Ahmed seems angry. (Source: Roop Sunali Rathod/Twitter) Eman Ahmed seems angry. (Source: Roop Sunali Rathod/Twitter)

The iconic music couple, Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod met Eman Ahmed, who is believed to be the world’s heaviest woman and weighs about 500kg on May 1 in Mumbai. The couple visited Eman to cheer her up and Rathod, who is popular for his song Sandese Aate Hain in the film Border put in all his efforts with his wife.

But did Ahmed smile? Surprisingly, they seem to have failed in their attempt as the patient didn’t even smile for once. Rather, she looked angry.

Meanwhile, Sunali Rathod tweeted about the couple’s visit and wrote, “We saw. We sang. Eman is in pink of health. God bless Eman.” See her tweet here.

Interestingly, a video that was captured when the two singers sang for her has gone viral. Posted by Kartyk Venkantraman on Facebook, the caption reads: “We’re NOT amused! World’s heaviest woman #EmanAhmed doesn’t seem to be enamoured by Roop and Sonali Rathod. Or their singing, for that matter.”

Watch the video here.

The bed-bound woman underwent a successful bariatric surgery on March 7 at the hands of Mumbai-based bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala in the city’s Saifee Hospital. The hospital was taking care of her for free which includes the treatment and surgeries. After her surgery, she is slowly paving the way towards recovery. Ahmed, who now weighs 176kg, reached Abu Dhabi for her further treatment on May 5. But before leaving she did request the hospital authorities to arrange a meeting with the Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

We hope she recovers soon!

