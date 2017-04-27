WATCH: Singer Amit Trivedi celebrates ‘Sound of Nation’ bringing together folk music from different states in this video

Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi helmed a Sound of Nations project at the Mirchi Music Awards that was held in March this year. (Source: Radio Mirchi/YouTube) Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi helmed a Sound of Nations project at the Mirchi Music Awards that was held in March this year. (Source: Radio Mirchi/YouTube)

As much as we love an Ed Sheeran number and end up watching endless covers of it, the beautiful music and beats of folk songs seem just as captivating. Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi helmed a Sound of Nation project at the Mirchi Music Awards that was held in March this year.

The 12-minute video shows an amalgam of soulful folk music performances from Bollywood films. The singers sang folk music representing the sound of different states, for instance, Trivedi performed Sound of Kashmir— Haminastu/Pashmina, Goutam Das Baul and Warsha Easwar performed on Sound of Bengal— Monta Re/Sawaar loon, Sound of Rajasthan was performed by Chaudhary-Mame Khan, et al.

Radio Mirchi uploaded the uncut version of the Sound of the Nation on YouTube on April 22.

Watch the video here.

