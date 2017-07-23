WATCH: Sikh men risk their lives to save items at a Mosque in Kashmir

Few men wearing turbans can be seen evacuating books and other items and working together with others to save everything. (Source: Salman Nizami‏/ Twitter) Few men wearing turbans can be seen evacuating books and other items and working together with others to save everything. (Source: Salman Nizami‏/ Twitter)

Religious harmony and unity in diversity are the things that define India and over the last few years, there have been many doubts over this. But there are enough examples in the country that reaffirm our faith in humanity and make us believe that communal harmony still exists.

Recently, one such incident came to light in Kashmir. A video footage shows members of the Sikh community risking their lives and jumped in to save items at a Mosque. The video shows flood water in great velocity flowing near the religious place in Tral, making it vulnerable to rising water. Few men wearing turbans can be seen evacuating books and other items and working together with others to save everything.

The footage was shared by Salman Nizami, a senior Congress leader in Kashmir, and is now going viral.

Watch video here

Local Sikh’s risk their lives to save the holy books-othr items at a Mosque whn flood watr enterd tral village &flowd into homes! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/gXUgv21Ze2 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) July 21, 2017

Of late, many politicians, particularly Kerala MP Sashi Tharoor, have been coming forward to highlight secularism in the country. A few days ago, after the militant attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Home Minister Rajnath Singh too highlighted how people from all faiths come together during a crisis. Stressing how all sections in Kashmir had condemned the attack, he said: “the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive”.

