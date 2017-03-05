WATCH: This Sikh man in LA offering free food to the homeless will inspire you

Kudos to this man for setting such high standards! (Source: What’s Trending/Facebook) Kudos to this man for setting such high standards! (Source: What’s Trending/Facebook)

Humanitarian activities are of great value in a world rife with incidents of deceit and betrayal. Moreover, the Sikh community has long been at the vanguard of fostering such activities. They are known for their altruism and deep sense of fellow-feeling. Taking the legacy forward, Ravi Singh – a Los Angeles-based Sikh – is giving out heartwarming lessons on humanity.

A feel-good video posted on Facebook shows Singh and his wife running a non-profit organisation and having a flagship programme named ‘Share A Meal’ under it. This programme reaches out to the homeless and feeds them. ‘Share A Meal’ – basically a mobile kitchen – serves vegan burritos to the destitute five days a week, that’s an average of 850 burritos a week.

Setting high standards for humanity, we say!

