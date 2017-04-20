WATCH: Sholay stunt goes wrong when man climbs hoarding to woo girl

The 21-year-old man resisted the security forces efforts to pull him down. (Source: Peeyush Khandelwal/YouTube) The 21-year-old man resisted the security forces efforts to pull him down. (Source: Peeyush Khandelwal/YouTube)

Remember the good ol’ days of Bollywood romance, when no really didn’t mean no, but a cue for the hero to further pester the leading lady until she fell in love with him? For instance, say, the Sholay scene when Dharmendra got on to the top of a water tank and threatened to jump off until Hema Malini agreed to marry him. It seems somebody recently inspiration from that iconic scene and decided to pull a similar stunt which could have gone fatally awry. According to a Hindustan Times report, Harun, a 21-year-old man from Loni, Ghaziabad, climbed a hoarding’s uni-pole at Delhi-Saharanpur road to convince his ex-fiancée to get back with him. Though his act evidently was a crowd-puller, he ended up losing his grip and almost falling, but not before he resisted efforts by security forces to rescue him.

Watch the video here.

#Ghaziabad: Young man survives brutal rescue-opn after he climbed unipole to commit suicide at Delhi-Saharanpur Road @htnoidagzb@htTweetspic.twitter.com/4HTRQvvjXi — Peeyush Khandelwal (@journopk) April 18, 2017

Although he kept refusing help, the police ended up pushing him to the extent of even kicking him off the pole at times, until he actually fell down to a soft landing.

