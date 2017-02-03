WATCH: Woman stops man from taking pregnant wife to hospital; you’ll be shocked to know why

Is humanity a thing of the bygones now? (Source: Viral Tube/Youtube) Is humanity a thing of the bygones now? (Source: Viral Tube/Youtube)

If a shocking video that’s now going viral is to be believed, then it’s time we reflect on the diminishing levels of humanity that we have come to now. The disturbing clip shows a scene from an accident that reportedly took place on the NH8 between Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar. A man who was taking his pregnant wife to hospital in a car happened to scrape his vehicle against an Audi. The owner of the luxury car, a woman, reacted by taking away his car keys and refusing to let them go.

ALSO READ | This Black woman wrote a heartfelt open letter on facing racism as a Bollywood fan

The video shows the wife, evidently in labour, sitting on the co-passenger’s seat helplessly, as her husband and others tried to persuade the woman to give the keys back. On her part, she was determined to not do so and did not listen to anybody, as the video shows. While the common grouse that many has is how the police almost never intervenes or is late to do so, this time the police too, tried their best to get the woman to give the keys back to the man so he could take his wife to the hospital on time. Guess what? That didn’t deter her either.

It seems that when the crowd started to agitate, the woman got nervous and instead of returning the keys, deemed it fit to throw them away! Watch the video here, while you reflect on how we as a community have failed a helpless person.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd