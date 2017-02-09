WATCH: Shocking video shows how man stopped his wife from jumping to death

When her husband held on to her by tugging on her hair, she reportedly screamed for him to “let go”. (Source: Now This/Facebook) When her husband held on to her by tugging on her hair, she reportedly screamed for him to “let go”. (Source: Now This/Facebook)

How far will you go to save your loved ones from distress? A man in China, saw his wife jumping off from the top of a building, and rushed to save her — by holding on to her ponytail. The video that shows the man trying to rescue his wife has gone viral and rightfully so!

According to a report by The Sun, the woman was trying to end her life by jumping off from the top of a 65 feet building. When her husband held on to her by holding her hair, she reportedly screamed for him to “let go”. The woman had apparently decided to take the drastic step following a dispute in the family. He apparently held on to her by her hair for as long as 3 minutes, before the police arrived and rescued the distraught couple.

Reportedly, the police said the wife’s body was partly resting on a fragile steel pipe, which would have given away under her body weight soon, if not for the police’s timely intervention. The CCTV footage is since then going viral, with many applauding the quick-thinking husband, while many awed by how he held her only by her ponytail.

Watch the video here.

