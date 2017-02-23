WATCH: Nail-biting video of woman coming under running train; here’s what happens next

The video going hugely viral shows people on a railway platform rushing and pointing towards a goods train gushing past. (Source: Incredible India/YouTube) The video going hugely viral shows people on a railway platform rushing and pointing towards a goods train gushing past. (Source: Incredible India/YouTube)

One of the worst nightmares that a lot of us have and woken up sweating from, is getting hit by a train. Yes, we have heard enough real-life stories and seen enough films to know what happens when a speeding train hits somebody and the thought sends shivers down the spine. But a recent video showing a goods train in India running over a girl will leave you at your wit’s end!

The video, which is going hugely viral, shows people on a railway platform rushing and pointing towards a goods train going past. If you look closely, you’ll probably realise that the train is running over a girl! But we guess everybody at the platform heaved a sigh of relief as the train went past. Wonder why?

Watch the video here to know.

indianexpress.com could not independently verify where or when this clip is from, but it is currently the top trending video on Youtube.

