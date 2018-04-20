Video: When Shikhar Dhawan pranked his IPL teammates Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan on flight

Off-the-field fun: Shikhar Dhawan pranks his fellow SunRisers Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. (Source: YouTube) Off-the-field fun: Shikhar Dhawan pranks his fellow SunRisers Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. (Source: YouTube)

With the ongoing Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) 2018, cricket lovers around the world are enjoying the battle of the teams on the field. And amid all the hectic schedules and running to and fro from home city to the other, it seems some cricketers are busy having a blast by entertaining themselves by playing harmless pranks on their fellow teammates. One such video of Shikhar Dhawan playing a prank on his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates is now going viral. The footage shows, the cricketer teasing his arguably tired and sleeping fellow mates much like cousins do during a flight.

Though the video is a tad bit old, it does make for some fun viewing.

Wearing his IPL team jersey, the Indian opener is seen teasing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. In the longer version of the video posted by the Sunrisers on Twitter, Dhawan joked that he was getting bored and decided to take a walk as advised by the “physio”, but he decided to spice up his stroll with some friendly ribbing. “If I can’t sit in peace then why should I let others sit in peace,” he said in the video.

Watch the video here:

He pranked his fellow players while they were travelling to Chandigarh from Kolkata.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd