WATCH: This Bharatnatyam-contemporary dance fusion on this Carnatic Shape of You is brilliant

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is not just one of his greatest singles that has been ruling charts and winning hearts, but it has become the current favourite of artistes around the world to make covers and collaborate. With hundreds of covers and remixes and zillions of dancing videos, this is certainly the most loved song of this year so far, tied with Sia’s Cheap Thrills. And we Indians love to give such hits a desi twist and make it our own.

Remember the awesome Carnatic version of the song by Indian Raga? Well, as if the vocal version was not enough, now dancing sensation Shakti Mohan and her sister Mukti have awed us with their brilliant choreography to this desi version. The Bharatnatyam and contemporary dance fusion is winning hearts on the Internet and is going viral for all the right reasons.

