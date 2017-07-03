WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan ‘dances’ to DESPACITO in this awesome mash-up

This Bollywood twist to Despacito is probably what all desis were waiting for! (Source: Shuddh Desi Endings/Facebook) This Bollywood twist to Despacito is probably what all desis were waiting for! (Source: Shuddh Desi Endings/Facebook)

You don’t have to be a Justin Bieber fan to enjoy his first single of the year Despacito, albeit it’s a collaboration. No really, ever since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a remix version for their song Despacito featuring the Canadian YouTube pop-singer, it did not take much time for the song to become a chart-buster.

And ever since, Despacito has given rise to numerous covers across the world, a trend that so far this year has been dominated by Sia’s Cheap Thrills and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Closer home, while the remix definitely has set the groove going, Indian classical version and Spanish-English-Hindi cover of the song are becoming just as popular if not more. It seems even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist himself from breaking into a move or two.

Well, not exactly, but this mash-up video of King Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho dancing to the song is now going viral. Watch the video here.

Well, if this generous dose of Bollywood to the single wasn’t enough, here is a Bangla twist to the song that’s going viral. Watch the video here.

