WATCH: This video shows you how to boldly tackle sexual harassment at work

No matter where you live or how you dress, if you’re a woman, it’s highly likely that you’ve been a victim of sexual harassment at least once in life. And the workplace is no different, as women feel the need to dress a certain way or behave in a certain manner just so that they don’t attract ‘the male gaze’.

Recently, the CEO of The Viral Fever (TVF), Arunabh Kumar found himself at the centre of a controversy around sexual harassment. Even though there were no charges filed against him, several women stepped forward and accused the founder of sexual harassment after an anonymous post titled ‘The Indian Uber – That is TVF’ went viral. Such incidents are a testament to the how our society is plagued with harrowing experiences of sexual abuse at workplace.

What hurts is after a heart breaking incident of molestation or rape occurs, the blame is conveniently shifted towards the woman for not wearing “proper” clothes or for “being too friendly”. So, how are women supposed to behave with men? Especially, when they just can’t stop staring at a woman’s breasts.

This powerful video called “Let The Voice Be Yours” posted by Bombay Diaries is a tight slap on the faces of such perverts. The 3-minute 53-second video starring Maanvi Gagroo has already garnered 900,000 views on YouTube.

Nailed it!

