VIDEO: This seagull stole the photographer’s camera but helped him win an award

The drone-like, stunning footage filmed by the seagull has mesmerised everyone on the Internet after the photographer, who won an award, got his camera back.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2017 10:03 pm
animal video, animal gopro video, animal steal camera, birds steal camera video, seagull drone, gopro awards, birds drone like video, viral video, stunning video, indian express The photographer didn’t expect that the bird would take away his camera, but after a 5-month long wait, the footage seemed to be worth it. (Source: GoPro/Twitter)
Ever wondered if animals and birds also steal things? While we were still trying to get over the ‘pirate’ Arctic skua stealing food from a daddy puffin’s mouth, and an opossum stealing liquor, there is another theft video that has everyone hooked on the Internet. The only thing that makes this robbery a pardonable act is that it helped the owner of the camera win an award! Yes, a sneaky seagull stole a photographer camera and flew away giving rise to some ‘drone’ footage.

Norgewian photographer Kjell Robertsen wanted to get some shots of seagulls so he spread some bread on his porch. But, it seems like the bird was not only interested in the food, but the gadget too. At a high speed of 27mph, it flew for about 0.3km across the picturesque coast and fields before dropping the camera and pecking at it.

After about five months, the camera was discovered again and the ‘seagull drone’ that has now mesmerised the world was found. The photographer also won the GoPro Award for it. Later, with the camera’s telemetry data, the stats and the flight were analysed.

