VIDEO: This seagull stole the photographer’s camera but helped him win an award

Ever wondered if animals and birds also steal things? While we were still trying to get over the ‘pirate’ Arctic skua stealing food from a daddy puffin’s mouth, and an opossum stealing liquor, there is another theft video that has everyone hooked on the Internet. The only thing that makes this robbery a pardonable act is that it helped the owner of the camera win an award! Yes, a sneaky seagull stole a photographer camera and flew away giving rise to some ‘drone’ footage.

Norgewian photographer Kjell Robertsen wanted to get some shots of seagulls so he spread some bread on his porch. But, it seems like the bird was not only interested in the food, but the gadget too. At a high speed of 27mph, it flew for about 0.3km across the picturesque coast and fields before dropping the camera and pecking at it.

After about five months, the camera was discovered again and the ‘seagull drone’ that has now mesmerised the world was found. The photographer also won the GoPro Award for it. Later, with the camera’s telemetry data, the stats and the flight were analysed.

Watch the video here.

Not the kind of drone you want to use with your #HERO5. 🐦 #GoProAwards recipient Kjell Robertsen lost his #GoPro to a #seagull + found it 5 months later on the coast of #Norway. With his GoPro’s Telemetry data, we were able to break down the stats from the short-lived journey. pic.twitter.com/xXI0etAmiY — GoPro (@GoPro) December 11, 2017

Spectacular, isn’t it?

