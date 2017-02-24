Watch video: Scottish men do Yoga in kilts and pull it off like a boss

One of the Scottish men doing Yoga in kilts. (Source: BBC The Social/YouTube) One of the Scottish men doing Yoga in kilts. (Source: BBC The Social/YouTube)

Yoga is no longer confined to India anymore. With a wide-variety of salubrious features under its belt, this ancient Indian gem has managed to leave a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of the people all around the globe. Keeping in line with this global love for Yoga, two men named Finlay and Tristan decided to take the art to the wilderness of Scotland.

Posted by BBC The Social, this video – featuring a Yoga instructor and one of his students doing Yoga in kilts, and shot in a picturesque location with bounties of nature swarming by – seems to have struck the right chord with the viewers all over. With more than 34 million views in just four days, this video might just give you the breather you direly need. And, do make sure you stay till the end, for a bumpy but rhapsodic climax awaits you.

Watch the video here :



