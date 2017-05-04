WATCH: Scary video showing people hanging by the railing on a bridge in China is going viral

China and it’s daredevil bridges! (Source: People’s Daily China/ Youtube) China and it’s daredevil bridges! (Source: People’s Daily China/ Youtube)

China has a weird obsession with bridges — mostly very scary ones. Remember the world’s highest bridge with glass bottom over a grand canyon? Yes, it might be beautiful but it did scare everyone. Now, in another scary incident, one hanging bridge tilted on one side, leaving tourist on top of it dangling by the edge — who held the railing to be safe!

The frightening scene was captured on camera and is now going viral. The spine-chilling footage shows about 20 people crossing the iron bridge when suddenly it flipped on one side, and commuters left swaying by the rails. Thankfully no one was injured and all the tourist managed to escape unharmed. The accident occurred in Nanchang, southeast China’s Jiangxi province.

Vice-President of Nanchang Meiling Tourism Development told People’s Daily China that perhaps all the tourist stood on one side of the bridge, causing it to tilt. While a few other reports suggested there was a possibility of being overcrowded — as it had an excess number of people than it is usually allowed at one time. No matter what the case might have been, walking down a bridge in China is no less than a daredevil stunt!

