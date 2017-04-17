WATCH: ‘Save me from becoming a rapist’ — this video on saving the boy child is hitting the right chord

The need for change lies in the upbringing. (Source: Keegan Pinto/Facebook) The need for change lies in the upbringing. (Source: Keegan Pinto/Facebook)

When newspapers and channels are plastered with news of women having been harassed, molested and raped, we’ve repeatedly talked about why should the woman always be held accountable? Why is it the girl’s fault for choosing to go out at a time of her choosing or wearing the clothes she’d like to wear. Why is it totally acceptable for men and the ‘male gaze’ to get away Scott free?

So many questions that rarely ever get answered.

A new PSA by this Indian ad agency has attempted to turn the argument and the solution around. Instead of focusing on ‘Saving the Girl Child’, why not save the Boys instead — from becoming rapists, repeat sex offenders, wife beaters, and so on. Once that’s done, our girls won’t need saving.

Watch the video here.

Shared on Facebook, the video has garnered a lot of positive response and is being viewed and shared online.

