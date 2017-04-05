WATCH: Salman Khan dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is the best thing on the Internet

The video clip is from Salman Khan’s hit song ‘ek garam chai ki pyaali ho’ from the 2000 film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega'(Source: Brain Humor/Facebook) The video clip is from Salman Khan’s hit song ‘ek garam chai ki pyaali ho’ from the 2000 film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega'(Source: Brain Humor/Facebook)

Are you among the Salman Khan fans wondering what is ‘Bhai’ up to these days? Well, going by the looks of it, the Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ bug has bit Khan too and there’s no stopping him now! Joining the almost endless number of ‘Shape of You’ cover and mashup videos that the Internet has been kind enough to gift us, is a hilarious clip that has the Sultan actor dancing to Sheeran’s groovy lyrics! The video clip is from his hit song ‘Ek garam chai ki pyaali ho’ from the 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega mashed up with Sheeran’s hit number. Shared on Facebook, the video is going viral, and we aren’t complaining!

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd