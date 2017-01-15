Watch: Tired of the ‘When are you getting married’ question? Then this song is just for you

(Source: Being Indian Music/Youtube) (Source: Being Indian Music/Youtube)

We all know about ‘big fat Indian weddings’ and sooner or later it that one annoying question is thrown at every unmarried girl in her mid-20s or early 30s – ‘When are you getting married?’ From next-door neighbours to distant relatives, the question about one’s personal life seems to sound like nation-wants-to-know!

Tired of the pestering question and the irritating query that every girl has to answer at all wedding or social gatherings now, there’s a video that is probably the best way to give it back. A witty video Sacchi Savitris has hit the right chords and highlights exactly what every girl wishes to say to those, who irk them with the silly three words – ‘Beta, get married!’

The song is a parody version of Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ with snaky lyrics that play on every Indian girl’s mind. If you thought that the original lyrics were hard-hitting and raw, listen to Rashi Mal’s version, and you will feel, this is better than the original and befitting in the Indian context.

‘Beta Get Married’ sung and performed by Mal and Vasuda Sharma entertains yet questions our outdated practices and misogynistic belief system. The video is shot in a quirky setup representing what women of ‘marriageable age’ have to face from annoying friends and family it hits out at everything. From “gods won’t be mad, my eggs won’t go bad” to “back off aunty, your son is a creep!”, it tells what every independent woman would say. So, without giving away any more check this out.

Watch video here

The video is trending on Facebook and has been extensively shared and garnered over 4 lakh views, at the time of writing.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd