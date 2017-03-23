WATCH: Russian man drives away burglars from a bar like a boss to drink ‘peacefully’

You don’t mess with a Russian! (Source : RT/Youtube) You don’t mess with a Russian! (Source : RT/Youtube)

In what can be termed as true love for drinking, a person was caught on camera in Volgograd, southwest Russia, roughing up alleged burglars in a bar after the culprits stormed into it with the intention of robbery.

The video – shared on YouTube by RT – shows the person peacefully drinking his beer before things get ruffled up. While one burglar straightaway points his gun at the cashier of the bar, his associate stands guard at the door. The Russian gentleman didn’t quite like the disturbance and took on one of the burglars head-on while receiving punches on his head from the other one. Nevertheless, within seconds, he was able to jostle the miscreants out of the bar all by himself only to return to his beer bottle.

