WATCH: Putin jokingly calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘lone warrior’

The ongoing convention at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan had the leaders of China and Russia come face-to-face for an official meeting on camera. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping sat across each other for the talks. However, a slight glitch led to a delay in the Chinese delegation to accompany Jinping, and he was left all alone while an army of seven Russian officials sat across him.

Looking at the bizarre situation, Putin made a funny remark when the time elapsed, and he couldn’t start his speech. Calling his Chinese counterpart a “lone warrior”, he began the conversation to lighten up the tension in the absence of his entourage.

Watch the video here.

Hilarious and awkward at the same time, isn’t it?

