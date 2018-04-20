Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
WATCH: Robots take almost 20 minutes to assemble an IKEA chair

The goal is to train the robot in such a way that it is able to figure out the assembly by just looking at the image, which according to the researchers is as far as five years away. Watch the video here:

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 9:00:39 pm
robot fixes IKEA chair, IKEA chair robot, robot ikea chair video, video of robot assembling ikea chair, ikea chair viral video,, viral videos, indian express, indian express news Wondering how the robot assembled the chair? Watch the video here.
While it is often difficult for humans to assemble IKEA products, how complicated do you think it would be for a robot to do the same? The Nanyang Technological University in Singapore decided to put their robot to a test by giving it an IKEA chair to assemble.

At first, just like humans, the robot struggled to fix the parts. However, with multiple trials, the robot managed to complete the task in 20.19-minutes. The goal is to train the robot in such a way that it is able to figure out the assembly by just looking at the image, which according to the researchers is as far as five years away.

Wondering how the robot assembled the chair? Give the video a watch here:

 

Who knows, five years later, the robot may finally be able to assemble a chair by just looking at the image. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

