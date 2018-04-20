WATCH: Robots take almost 20 minutes to assemble an IKEA chair

Wondering how the robot assembled the chair? Watch the video here. Wondering how the robot assembled the chair? Watch the video here.

While it is often difficult for humans to assemble IKEA products, how complicated do you think it would be for a robot to do the same? The Nanyang Technological University in Singapore decided to put their robot to a test by giving it an IKEA chair to assemble.

At first, just like humans, the robot struggled to fix the parts. However, with multiple trials, the robot managed to complete the task in 20.19-minutes. The goal is to train the robot in such a way that it is able to figure out the assembly by just looking at the image, which according to the researchers is as far as five years away.

