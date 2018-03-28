VIDEO: Meet Robot Charles who can mimic almost all human facial expressions

Wondering what a robot mimicking human expressions would look like? Watch this video. (Source: SWNS TV/YouTube) Wondering what a robot mimicking human expressions would look like? Watch this video. (Source: SWNS TV/YouTube)

The pace at which technology and artificial intelligence are moving ahead, it’s mind-boggling. While the world’s first ever artificial intelligence-powered humanoid Sophia has garnered quite an attention with her presence, another extremely lifelike robot named Charles can now mimic almost all human facial expression. As a part of a research to apply the human body language to machines, this robot works via a system of computer programmes and mechanical processors connected to a camera.

There are cameras installed in the robot’s eyes so he can monitor expression along with 24 motors that are controlling the facial expression, which is how he can respond expressively as well. A 1.23-minute clip gives an overview about the robot and its working while navigating on a stimulator.

